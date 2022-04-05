3
Jordan Ayew drops masterclass performance in Palace's win over Arsenal

Jordan Ayew 98676.png Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordans Ayew scores against Arsenal

Thomas Parety suffers an injury in Arsenal's defeat to Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace beat Arsenal at Selhurst Park

Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew, was immense in Crystal Palace's win over Arsenal on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the English Premier League.

Palace stunned the Gunners at Selhurst Park, beating their London rivals 3-0. Jordan scored a goal in the game to cap an incredible performance on the night.

After Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the home side the lead inside 16th minutes, the Black Stars forward doubled the lead 8 minutes later with a sweet left-footed finish from outside the box.

This is his first goal for club and country in 2022 and his first since December 2021. He has a tally of 2 goals and 3 assists in 26 matches for Crystal Palace this season.

Jordan despite putting up a spirited performance could not complete the math as he was replaced on the 76 minutes.

Here is his game by numbers against Arsenal according to Afrostat

76 mins

1 goal

1 shot on target

2(1) dribble attempts

37 touches

81.3% pass accuracy

9(6) ground duels won

3(1) aerial duels won

1 interception

2 tackles

Meanwhile, his compatriot and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, suffered an injury and got a substitute.

Following the result, Palace have climbed to ninth place, while Arsenal are fifth after their top-four hopes took a hit.

