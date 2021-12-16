Jordan Ayew ends goal drought as he snatches point for Crystal Palace against Southampton 

Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew scored his first Premier League goal in over a year as Crystal Palace shared the spoils with Mohammed Salisu’s Southampton in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

The Ghanaian ensured that Palace earned a point and in the process extended the visitors winless run to six games.



Ayew’s goal in the 65th minute levelled the score and neither side could find the net again as the game ended in a stalemate.



The goal ends Ayew’s 43-game goal drought in the English top-flight. Despite failing to score in a very long time, Ayew remains Ghana’s top scorer in Premier League's history with 27 goals.



Saints had fallen behind inside two minutes at Selhurst Park when Wilfried Zaha was allowed time to fire a low effort beyond Willy Caballero.

Palace could not build on that confident start, with Odsonne Edouard wasting a glorious chance to double the lead for Patrick Vieira's side.



But the forward, who set up Zaha for the opener, dragged an effort across the goal in the second half and Jordan Ayew turned it in from a tight angle to earn the hosts a point.



Palace climb to 11th as a result, while Southampton remains 15th, six points above the relegation zone.



While Ayew was substituted after scoring, Salisu lasted the entire duration of the game and picked up a yellow card.