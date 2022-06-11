Jordan Ayew equals Ghana legend Abedi Pelé’s goal scoring record with stunner against Japan

Jordan Ayew

English Premier League side Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew has equalled Abedi Ayew Pelé’s goals scored for Ghana at the senior national team level.

The former Swansea City player reached the number of goals scored by his father for the Black Stars with a delicious strike against Japan on Friday 10th June, 2022 in the Kirin Four Nations Tournament.



The goal he scored against the Samurai Blues ended up being just a consolation goal for Ghana in their 4-1 defeat to Japan in the semifinals of the 2022 Kirin Cup.



Jordan Ayew is now on the same number of goals as his father – Abedi Ayew Pele – who also netted 19 goals after 73 games for Ghana before finally going on retirement.

He went on a two-year goal drought for the Black Stars since he last scored in March 2021 in Ghana colours.



Japan beat Ghana 4 – 1 and as a result of that, the Black Stars will face Chile in the 3rd place playoffs on Tuesday evening in Japan.