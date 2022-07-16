Jordan Ayew features for Crystal Palace in pre-season defeat to Liverpool

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew featured for his Crystal Palace side on Friday when the team engaged Liverpool in a pre-season friendly game.
The two English Premier League clubs as part of preparations for the next football season have stepped up pre-season training.
Today, the two sides locked horns in a warm-up game.
Striker Jordan Ayew started in the attack of Crystal Palace as the team chased a win.
Unfortunately, goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohammed Salah in the first and second half respectively gave Liverpool the edge as the side cruised to a 2-0 victory at the end of the exercise.
During the friendly, Ghana’s Jordan Ayew lasted 66 minutes of the exercise.
Meanwhile, English-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Malachi Boateng featured for Palace as a second-half substitute after replacing Joachim Anderson.
