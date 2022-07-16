0
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew features for Crystal Palace in pre-season defeat to Liverpool

Jordan Ayew 610x400 Jordan Ayew

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew featured for his Crystal Palace side on Friday when the team engaged Liverpool in a pre-season friendly game.

The two English Premier League clubs as part of preparations for the next football season have stepped up pre-season training.

Today, the two sides locked horns in a warm-up game.

Striker Jordan Ayew started in the attack of Crystal Palace as the team chased a win.

Unfortunately, goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohammed Salah in the first and second half respectively gave Liverpool the edge as the side cruised to a 2-0 victory at the end of the exercise.

During the friendly, Ghana’s Jordan Ayew lasted 66 minutes of the exercise.

Meanwhile, English-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Malachi Boateng featured for Palace as a second-half substitute after replacing Joachim Anderson.

 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't
Kufuor blasts money-making politicians
Why Bawumia will choose Ghana Card over interchanges
EC must be informed by Clerk that Adwoa Safo's seat is vacant - PC
How Ndebugre predicted his death
Minority shoots down one-billion-dollar loan despite IMF plea
Related Articles: