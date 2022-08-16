0
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Gettyimages 1415043718 2048x2048 1 Jordan Ayew

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace's second Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday evening.

The game ended 1-1 and Jordan Ayew played as a right winger against Klopp's lads.

Liverpool survived Darwin Nunez's dismissal for a headbutt on his home debut by drawing with the Eagles thanks to a superb solo strike by Luis Diaz.

Crystal Palace scored in the 32nd minute thanks to Wilfred Zaha's strike from Eze's pass. Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute.

Jordan Ayew was substituted in the 63rd minute after Liverpool's equalizer. Compatriot Jeffery Schlupp started the game for the Eagles and was also substituted in the 88th minute.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott