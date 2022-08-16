Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Jordan Ayew

Ghana's Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace's second Premier League game against Liverpool on Monday evening.

The game ended 1-1 and Jordan Ayew played as a right winger against Klopp's lads.



Liverpool survived Darwin Nunez's dismissal for a headbutt on his home debut by drawing with the Eagles thanks to a superb solo strike by Luis Diaz.

Crystal Palace scored in the 32nd minute thanks to Wilfred Zaha's strike from Eze's pass. Liverpool attacker Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute.



Jordan Ayew was substituted in the 63rd minute after Liverpool's equalizer. Compatriot Jeffery Schlupp started the game for the Eagles and was also substituted in the 88th minute.