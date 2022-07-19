Jordan Ayew features in Crystal Palace's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in pre-season

Jordan Ayew in action against Man Utd

Jordan Ayew play’s 2nd pre-season match

Jordan Ayew clashes with Fred



Jordan Ayew shown yellow card against Man Utd



Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew featured in Crystal Palace's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Melbourne, Australia.



Jordan Ayew had an opportunity at goal which was saved by David de Gea with Crystal Palace rarely threatening the goal-area of United.



The Ghanaian striker had a confrontation with Manchester United midfielder Fred Rodrigues during the game. The Brazilian midfielder was infuriated by a reckless challenge by Jordan Ayew on Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandez.

The Ghanaian striker was shown a yellow card for his challenge on the Portuguese player.



Ayew was later substituted in the 76th minute by Scott Banks.



Goals from Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho got United their three goals as Joel Ward scored the consolation for Crystal Palace.



It was Jordan Ayew’s second pre-season match for Crystal Palace after featuring in their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.



JNA/KPE