Jordan Ayew finishes third in Crystal Palace's December Player of the Month poll

Jordan Ayew in action for Crystal Palace

Striker Jordan Ayew came in third place in Crystal Palace's Player of the Month award for December.

The Ghana international polled 16% of the votes which was behind Tyrick Mitchell (22.3%) and eventual winner Will Hughes (35.7%).



The goals have dried up for Ayew this season but his work rate and industry are being recognized by the fans.

Before leaving for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the 30-year-old last the entire duration in Palace's 3-2 home defeat to West Ham United.



Ayew made 19 league appearances and scored one goal before signing off for the tournament in Cameroon.