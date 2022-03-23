8
Jordan Ayew fit for Ghana-Nigeria clash – GFA

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew’s availability to play in the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

The player had tested positive for COVID-19 and missed out on Crystal Palace’s semi-final win over Everton last weekend.

According to the GFA, the player has tested negative for COVID-19, and so will be able to play in the game against Nigeria.

Communications Director for the GFA, Henry Asante Twum on Tuesday, 22 March 2022, said: “Jordan Ayew has tested negative for Covid and will join the team later this week in Kumasi ahead of the Nigeria game.”

Meanwhile, Coach Otto Addo named a 27-man squad for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoffs against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The Back Stars will take on the Super Eagles in two matches scheduled for Kumasi and Abuja, respectively, as the search for a ticket to November’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar heats up.

Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on Friday, 25 March 2022 before travelling to Abuja for the second leg on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

