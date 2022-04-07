Jordan Ayew holds talks with Ghana President over upcoming World Cup

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo interacting with Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has held talks with President HE Akufo-Addo over the participation of this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Ayew played a crucial role for the Black Stars as they edged out rivals Nigeria in a two-legged play-off tie to secure the World Cup ticket last week.



The Ghanaian political leader, who is in the United Kingdom on official business, was present at Selhurst Park to watch Ayew's second goal of the season on Monday night.



Ayew invaded two players before scoring Crystal Palace's second goal in their 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.



The striker paid a courtesy visit to the President and presented to him a customized shirt he wore during Monday's game.



Ayew was congratulated by the leader, who encouraged him to continue doing his country proud in England.



They two had fruitful deliberations at their meeting with regards to how the Black Stars will be in Qatar to make the country proud during the World Cup.