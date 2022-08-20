Jordan Ayew honoured after making 200th Premier League appearance

Jordan Ayew

The 30-year-old made his 150th appearance in the Premier League after featuring in Crystal Palace stalemate against Liverpool.

The Black Stars forward started and lasted 63 minutes in Palace 1-1 draw against Liverpool at away.



Ayew departed France in 2015 to join Aston Villa and has since featured for a host of clubs in Premier League.

Since moving to England, the former Marseille striker has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.