Jordan Ayew honoured after making 200th Premier League appearance

The 30-year-old made his 150th appearance in the Premier League after featuring in Crystal Palace stalemate against Liverpool.
The Black Stars forward started and lasted 63 minutes in Palace 1-1 draw against Liverpool at away.
Ayew departed France in 2015 to join Aston Villa and has since featured for a host of clubs in Premier League.
Since moving to England, the former Marseille striker has featured for Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.
