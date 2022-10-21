3
Jordan Ayew is the true definition of a team player – Patrick Vieira insists

Jordan Ayew Agaisnt Jordan Ayew

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward, Jordan Ayew has been applauded by his Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira.

According to the French manager, the Black Stars striker is one of the players that you can call a team player.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the game against Leicester City, the Crystal Palace manager described Jordan Ayew as a player who is always ready to sacrifice for the team.

“Jordan is the type of player that is happy to be on the field regardless of his position.

“He is going to be giving 100 percent to the team. He is one of those players that you call a team player,” Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira shared.

This season, Jordan Ayew has helped his team in so many ways while playing in different positions.

He has worked his socks off in all the 10 matches he has played for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

 

Source: footballghana.com
