Jordan Ayew jets off to Ghana after testing negative for coronavirus

Otto Addo names Black Stars squad for Nigeria game
Black Stars arrive in Kumasi ahead of Nigeria game
Black Stars push for 4th World Cup qualification
Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew is on his way to Ghana to join his Black Stars teammates for the World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Jordan Ayew is reported to have tested negative for COVID-19, hence declared fit for the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.
He was earlier ruled out of the game after testing positive to the novel coronavirus.
Jordan Ayew was named alongside Felix Afena Gyan, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, and Christopher Antwi-Adjei by interim coach Otto Addo as the four attacking options for the Black Stars.
Spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has posted a picture of Jordan in a plane as he announced that the player is on his way to Ghana.
???????? V ???????? pic.twitter.com/f3A1ELCnI2— F I I F I T A C K I E???? (@fiifitackie) March 23, 2022
Also, watch the new episode of the GhanaWeb Sports Debate with Joel Eshun in the post below:
- Andre Ayew arrives in Kumasi to support Black Stars against Nigeria
- Here is the letter from Anderlecht confirming Majeed Ashimeru's injury
- FIFA slaps ban on KF Tirana over failure to pay Hearts after Winful Cobbinah transfer
- Watch Majeed Ashimeru's skills, goals and why Asamoah Gyan wants him in Ghana team to face Nigeria
- I'm ready for Nigeria - Black Stars new boy Elisha Owusu declares
- Read all related articles