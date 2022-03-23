Jordan Ayew jets off to Ghana after testing negative for coronavirus

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew is on his way to Ghana to join his Black Stars teammates for the World Cup play-off against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Jordan Ayew is reported to have tested negative for COVID-19, hence declared fit for the game on Friday, March 25, 2022.



He was earlier ruled out of the game after testing positive to the novel coronavirus.

Jordan Ayew was named alongside Felix Afena Gyan, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, and Christopher Antwi-Adjei by interim coach Otto Addo as the four attacking options for the Black Stars.



Spokesperson of the Ayew family, Fiifi Tackie has posted a picture of Jordan in a plane as he announced that the player is on his way to Ghana.



