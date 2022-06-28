Jordan Ayew leaves impressive mark at All Stars Game

Ayew scored a total of 3 goals so far in the just-ended English league season

Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng

Ghana Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew from all indications on the pitch had a good game at the Calcio Trade Ball All-Stars Game held last week at the Accra Sports Stadium.*

The game ended 3-2 in favour of team Ghana XI.



Jordan Pierre Ayew currently plays his football for Premier League side Crystal Palace and the Ghana national team.



Jordan Ayew is a Forward who has appeared in 31 matches this season in the Premier League, playing a total of 2024 minutes.



Jordan Ayew scores an average of 0.13 goals for every 90 minutes that the player is on the pitch.



This attacking performance currently places them at 146th out of 430 for Premier League Players who've played at least 3 matches.

The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.



This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.



The three-day program was held from June 16-18th June 2022.



The final day which is the third day on the 18th was crowned with a Dinner Gala and awards night.