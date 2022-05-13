Jordan Ayew left empty handed at Crystal Palace end of season awards

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew ended the season empty handed as he was handed any award at his club's awards night.

The Ghanaian striker was nominated for the Player of the year award alongside compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp but was left empty handed.



Jordan Ayew won all of the major honors at Crystal Palace at the end of the 2020/21 season, capping off an incredible season for the Eagles. Ayew scored nine goals in 39 appearances for the South London club that year.



Conor Gallagher was named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2021/22 by the club's supporters while Wilfred Zaha won goal of the season.



Gallagher has played an instrumental part in the latest campaign, making 36 appearances and scoring eight times across all competitions.

In doing so, he won the club’s Player of the Month award twice, Goal of the Month once and scooped Young Player of the Year at the 2022 London Football Awards.



Earlier in the club’s End of Season Awards, Mitchell was named Young Player of the Season.



Other winners from the night were Tayo Adaramola for Under-18 Player of the Season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for Under-23s Player of the Season, Aimee Everett for Women’s Player of the Season, and Wilfried Zaha v Norwich (A) for Goal of the Season.



Jordan Ayew has scored a miserly two goals all season in an underwhelming campaign.