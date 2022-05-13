0
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew left empty handed at Crystal Palace end of season awards

Jordan Ayew 1 610x400 Jordan Ayew

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew ended the season empty handed as he was handed any award at his club's awards night.

The Ghanaian striker was nominated for the Player of the year award alongside compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp  but was left empty handed.

Jordan Ayew won all of the major honors at Crystal Palace at the end of the 2020/21 season, capping off an incredible season for the Eagles. Ayew scored nine goals in 39 appearances for the South London club that year.

Conor Gallagher was named Crystal Palace Player of the Season for 2021/22 by the club's supporters while Wilfred Zaha won goal of the season.

Gallagher has played an instrumental part in the latest campaign, making 36 appearances and scoring eight times across all competitions.

In doing so, he won the club’s Player of the Month award twice, Goal of the Month once and scooped Young Player of the Year at the 2022 London Football Awards.

Earlier in the club’s End of Season Awards, Mitchell was named Young Player of the Season.

Other winners from the night were Tayo Adaramola for Under-18 Player of the Season, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for Under-23s Player of the Season, Aimee Everett for Women’s Player of the Season, and Wilfried Zaha v Norwich (A) for Goal of the Season.

Jordan Ayew has scored a miserly two goals all season in an underwhelming campaign.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
PNC sacks 2020 flagbearer, National Chairman
Wontumi dumps Afia Schwarzenegger for Delay
4 major things Ofori-Atta said about the economy
GFA break silence on reports of throwing party over Kotoko's failure to win GPL
11 lawyers making name in parliament
Six women holding powerful positions in Ghana football
The beautiful Ghanaian wife of Jamaican athletic superstar Asafa Powell
CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
Social media users react with excitement to news of Tariq Lamptey playing for Black Stars