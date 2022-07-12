Jordan Ayew named in Crystal Palace squad for Singapore and Australia tour

Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been named in the Crystal Palace squad for Singapore and Australia tour.

Ayew together with his compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp has been included in the 26-man squad on tour for matches against Liverpool in Singapore (15 July), Manchester United in Melbourne (19 July), and Leeds United in Perth (22 July).



The former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward has struggled to find the back of the net and dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons last season when he scored three goals in 31 appearances.



However, he began the pre-season on a good note by scoring on his return to action in Crystal Palace’s 5-4 victory over Millwall.



Below is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS



Vicente Guaita



Jack Butland



Remi Matthews

DEFENDERS



Joachim Andersen



Nathaniel Clyne



Tyrick Mitchell



Joel Ward



Tayo Adaramola



Jake O’Brien



Cardo Siddik

Dan Quick



Kaden Rodney



MIDFIELDERS



Luka Milivojevic



Jesurun Rak-Sakyi



Malcolm Ebiowei



Jadan Raymond



Malachi Boateng

David Ozoh



Killian Phillips



Scott Banks



FORWARDS



Jean-Philippe Mateta



Odsonne Edouard



Jordan Ayew



Rob Street

Victor Akinwale



Ademola Ola-Adebomi



Jordan Ayew has 18 goals in 79 international caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.



He is expected to start for the manager, Patrick Vieira when Crystal Palace opens next season’s English Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal in August.



Jordan is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.