Jordan Ayew opens up on dealing with COVID-19 and importance of his family

The preventive measures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic led to periods of total lockdown and isolation

These isolated moments led to loneliness and reflections and in these reflections, people realized what really is important in their lives.



For Crystal Palace striker, Jordan Ayew, the lockdown period thought him how valuable family is to his happiness.



The Ghanaian forward said he came to the realization that family is the most important aspect of life during the COVID period.



In light of this, Jordan Ayew says he spends his off-season periods mostly with his parents and other family members.



Jordan says he cherishes every moment with his family because they are mostly not around when the season is in full swing.

“I like to spend time with my parents. I like to spend time with my parents because I feel like I left home very early and didn’t have time to spend with them. I like to spend time with my dad because he doesn’t like traveling. He’s only been here once when I was signing my deal for Crystal Palace.



“My mom comes a maximum of twice every season. I really like to spend time with them. When COVID happened it made me realize a few things and I promised myself that I will make sure I will really spend time with my family.



“It was during COVID that I realized how important my parents were to me. How I missed them. It even affected my performance because I was a sad person. I couldn’t see my parents, aunts, uncles, and friends back home. I wasn’t a happy person and it affected me,” he told SuperSport.



Jordan Ayew has enjoyed regular football under Crystal Palace manager, Patrick Vieira in various positions.



The forward said that though he prefers to be deployed as a striker, he is enjoyed the multiple roles handed him by coach Patrick Vieira.

For Jordan, as long as the team wins, he has no problem.







