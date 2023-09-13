Jordan Ayew overtakes his father Abedi Pele in goals scored for Ghana

Abedi Pele and son Jordan

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew achieved a new milestone in his career, surpassing his father's goal-scoring record for the Black Stars.

With a performance in the 3-1 victory over Liberia on Tuesday, Ayew not only secured the win but also etched his name in Ghanaian football history.



Entering the game as a substitute for Ernest Nuamah in the 62nd minute, Ayew left a mark by netting a crucial goal in the 82nd minute.



This goal propelled him past his father, Abedi Pele, in the all-time goalscoring chart for the Black Stars.

Ayew now stands with a tally of 20 goals, a testament to his skill and dedication on the field. His father, Abedi Pele, concluded his career with 19 goals.



Asamoah Gyan still holds the record for most goals scored for Ghana, boasting 51 goals in 109 appearances before retiring from active football.



Jordan Ayew also became Ghana’s fourth-most capped player after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 victory over Liberia.