Jordan Ayew reacts to Crystal Palace’s win against Bournemouth

Ghana international, Jordan Ayew

Ghana international Jordan Ayew was excited on Sunday afternoon after helping Crystal Palace to defeat Bournemouth 2-0 in the English Premier League.

Having played in his preferred number 9 role, Jordan Ayew disclosed after the game that it is his favourite position.



According to him, although he plays different roles for Crystal Palace, he doesn’t mind and always wants to give his best to the team.



“That is my favourite position. I keep on changing but the manager decides where he wants to put me. Anywhere he puts me I give my best," he told Crystal Palace TV after the game.

Jordan Ayew added, "It was a different system with Ebs behind as a number 10. It was a really good system and worked well. It is the manager who will decide. We are here to do our job and anything that the manager tells us to do, we do it. That's where I feel more comfortable and that's where I've always played in my whole career.”



In the game against Bournemouth, Jordan Ayew netted the opening goal for Crystal Palace and went on to display impressive form to help the Eagles to secure the maximum of three points.



