Jordan Ayew's inclusion in Black Stars squad generates controversy on social media

Jordan Ayew 76987 Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians on social media have complained about Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew's call up to the Black Stars for Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff double doubleheader against Nigeria.

Many cannot comprehend why the striker has been included in the 27-man squad announced on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, despite testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

Others also argue that the player is not in good shape and therefore does not merit a call-up.

Jordan Ayew tested positive ahead of the Crystal Palace FA Cup quarter-final win over Everton.

Ayew was in the Palace squad but he was later withdrawn due to his test results. Therefore, doubt has been cast over his availability to hounor the Black Stars call-up.

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their disappointment to see the 29-year-old in the team, taking Jordan to number one on the Ghana Twitter trend list.

Here are some of the reactions

















