Jordan Ayew’s performance for Crystal Palace should delight Black Stars - Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars head coach Milovan Rajevac should be excited about the form of striker Jordan Ayew who put up a sterling show for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 victory over Everton at the Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon in the English Premier League.

British outlet Daily Mail rated the performance of the ex-Marseille man 8/10 for his impressive showing for the Eagles.



Below are some key statistics of the forward in the game.



• Most key passes (4)



• Most fouls won (4)



• Joint-most big chances created

• 3rd most touches (73)



The game was perhaps Ayew’s best game for Palace so far in the season with manager Patrick Vieira left hugely satisfied with his performance.



Everton’s comical attempts to clear their lines eventually resulted in Gray putting the ball on a plate for Ayew. The Black Stars forward intelligently held off the Everton defenders while Conor Gallagher arrived to finish off with a ruthless effort that sailed past Jordan Pickford in a zip.



Ayew is expected to be named in the Ghana squad for the 2021 AFCON next month.