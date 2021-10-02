Jordan Ayew's place in Crystal Palace team under threat amid blip in form

Jordan Ayew is Crystal Palace striker

Jordan Ayew's place in the Crystal Palace team ahead of the home match against Leicester City on Sunday is under threat following recent lackluster performances.

The 30-year-old has endured a frustrating start to life under new boss Patrick Vieira.



The Ghanaian has now failed to find the net in his last 50 appearances for Palace, and in the last two matches against Liverpool and Brighton, he has wasted good opportunities to score.



The performance of the Ghana international has angered several Palace fans who criticize him after his wobbly display against champions Chelsea.

Ayew has failed to exert his influence on the team to spark a wave of concerns about his recent blip in form.



Frenchman Patrick Vieira will have to make a decision whether to use the Ghanaian or not in their next premier league game at home to Leicester City on Sunday.