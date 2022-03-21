6
Jordan Ayew set to miss Nigeria clash after testing positive for COVID-19

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Ghanaian star striker Jordan Ayew has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Black Stars crucial World Cup Qualifier against Nigeria on Friday.

The 30-year-old last featured for the Eagles in their goalless stalemate against Manchester City- a game he came on as a substitute for Michael Olise on the 65th minute 

Dailymailgh.com can confirm from a trusted source at Crystal Palace that , the former Swansea City forward has tested positive for coronavirus which means he will miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifiers playoffs against Nigeria next week in Kumasi.

 

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo is expected to announce his squad for the crunchy clash latest by Tuesday is the Ayew brothers looked set to be out of the game with Andre Ayew’s suspension and Jordan’s Covid-19 case.

 

Ayew will miss Crystal Palace FA quarter final game against Everton this afternoon at the Selhurst Park.

