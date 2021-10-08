Jordan Ayew should just focus on scoring – Prince Tagoe

Jordan Ayew

Former Black Stars striker, Prince Tagoe, has told Jordan Ayew to focus on scoring than always trying to hold on to the ball as a playmaker.

The Crystal Palace striker has come under severe criticism following his recent goal drought for both club and country.



Jordan Ayew last scored for the Black Stars in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome from the penalty spot.



Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira also revealed that Ghana International has lost confidence and self-belief in front of the goal.



The Black Stars were engaged in a friendly on Wednesday, October 6, against Soccer Intellectuals which they scored 8-0 but Jordan Ayew was missing on the goal scorer’s chart.

Prince Tagoe who played at the 2010 FIFA World Cup for the Black Stars said Jordan Ayew should concentrate on finding the back of the net.



According to him, his main focus should be playing the box and not trying to be like a playmaker.



“I spoke to Jordan Ayew some years back and he took my advice and everybody knew what he did. He should have it in mind that if he doesn’t score in a game then he didn’t perform”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“He should focus on scoring and not holding onto the ball for long. He shouldn’t drop deep but stay at the attacking areas and concentrate on scoring,” he added.