Jordan Ayew speaks highly about Crystal Palace academy players

Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has heaped praise on Crystal Palace Academy players following their exploits in their pre-season game against Reading FC.

Crystal Palace inflicted a 3-1 win over the Championship side with Jordan finding the back of the net.



Speaking after the game, the Black Stars forward expressed satisfaction with the performance of the young players in the team and has therefore eulogized them.



It’s not easy, because I’m not used to that,” Ayew admitted of playing with the young Eagles.

“But that shows the club is moving in a different direction, and its positive. They’re doing really well, and I’m pleased for them.



“I’m pleased for them and as well for the club because it shows that we’re moving in the right direction."



Ayew endured a difficult 2020/21 season scoring just once in the Premier League. He will be hoping to make amends in the 2021/22 season.