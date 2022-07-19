Jordan Ayew starts for Crystal Palace against Man United in pre-season friendly

Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been named in Crystal Palace's starting XI to face Manchester United in a pre-season friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 30-year-old has been impressive for the Eagles so far in their pre-season friendlies as they continue preparation for the new season.



Ebiowei starts in place of Odsonne Edouard, alongside Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ayew in attack.



The midfield is unchanged, with Killian Phillips and Jes Rak-Sakyi ahead of Luka Milivojevic.



In goal, Jack Butland comes in for Vicente Guaita, with Nathaniel Clyne, Joachim Andersen, Joel Ward, and Tyrick Mitchell ahead of him.



The former Swansea City and Aston Villa forward scored three goals in 31 appearances for Palace last season.

He netted in Crystal Palace’s 5-4 victory over Millwall.



Jordan Ayew has 18 goals in 79 international caps for the Black Stars of Ghana.



He is expected to start for the manager, Patrick Vieira when Crystal Palace opens next season’s English Premier League campaign at home to Arsenal in August.



Jordan is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.