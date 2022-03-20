Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been left out of Crystal Palace game against Everton in the Emirates FA Cup after contracting COVID-19.

Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.



According to reports, the former Aston Villa forward has tested positive for COVID-19making him a huge doubt for Ghana’s World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.



The 31-year-old likely to make the Ghana squad for the World Cup playoff will be unable to travel back home for the crucial game.



The Black Stars will now be without the Ayew brothers for the doubleheader. Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game due to suspension and his brother also contracting the COVID-19.

Jordan Ayew was initially named in the squad ahead of the game but was dropped after the test was confirmed.



The duo have been named in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria on March 25 and 29.