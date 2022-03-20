25
Menu
Sports

Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?

Jordan Ayew 76987 Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

Sun, 20 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew has been left out of Crystal Palace game against Everton in the Emirates FA Cup after contracting COVID-19.

Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

According to reports, the former Aston Villa forward has tested positive for COVID-19making him a huge doubt for Ghana’s World Cup playoff against Nigeria later this month.

The 31-year-old likely to make the Ghana squad for the World Cup playoff will be unable to travel back home for the crucial game.

The Black Stars will now be without the Ayew brothers for the doubleheader. Andre Ayew has been ruled out of the game due to suspension and his brother also contracting the COVID-19.

Jordan Ayew was initially named in the squad ahead of the game but was dropped after the test was confirmed.

Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew have been left out of Crystal Palace game against Everton in the Emirates FA Cup.

The duo have been named in Ghana’s squad for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria on March 25 and 29.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Ama Dokua will not vote for E-Levy if ‘machinations’ against her continue – Constituency Officer
Why lawyer behind SC case on Deputy Speakers has apologized to Mahama
I knew government was preparing to arrest me before I took a flight to Ghana - Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Commercial drivers ask for reduction in petroleum taxes
'Bring back GN Bank, the people’s bank' – Dr. Nduom
I can’t sleep with my wife again – Broda Sammy opens up
Ghanaians will be marveled with players called up for Nigeria games - Kwadwo Baah-Agyemang
Afia Schwar apologizes to Chief of Staff on TV over GHC50,000 donation saga
Related Articles: