Jordan Ayew trends on social media after clash with Man Utd’s Fred in pre-season match

Video Archive
Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew play’s 2nd pre-season match

Jordan Ayew clashes with Fred

Jordan Ayew shown yellow card against Man Utd

Ghanaian striker, Jordan Ayew is in the trends on social media after bust up with Manchester United’s Fred Rodrigues in Crystal Palace’s pre-season friendly match on Tuesday.

But for the timely intervention of Jordan and Fred would have exchanged fisticuffs and let the rather beautiful game degenerate into chaos.

Jordan Ayew brought down Bruno Fernandes with a tackle from behind which got Fred very furious and rushed on the Ghanaian. United’s boss, Erik Ten Hag was also seen complaining to the fourth official about Ayew’s tackle.

The Black Stars striker was shown a yellow card for his challenge on the Portuguese player.

Manchester United defeated Crystal Palace by 3-1 in the match with goals from Antony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho. Palace got a consolation goal through Joel Ward.

Watch video below



JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
