Jordan Ayew unhappy Thiago Silva was not sent off for deliberate handball

Jordan skips past Thiago Silva

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew has expressed his dissatisfaction after Thiago Silva was not shown a red for a deliberate handball against Crystal Palace.

The Blues were on the back foot in the first-half and the 38-year-old defender was caught up in an altercation with Ayew.



The pair tussled with one another just inside the west Londoners' half. Silva then went down under the pressure of the Palace forward and, in a typical modern football manner, the Brazil international clawed the ball away from Ayew who would have had an abundance of space to run in behind Chelsea's backline.



“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent,” Ayew said as quoted by the club's website. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.



“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.



“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”



Ayew has made seven league appearances for the Eagles this season and provided two assists in the process.