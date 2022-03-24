Jordan Ayew vs Afena-Gyan: Which striker should start against Nigeria

L-R Felix Afena-Gyan, Jordan Ayew

The wait is almost over with Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff first leg against Nigeria set to kick off at 19:30 GMT on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The Black Stars will have their eyes fixed on scoring more goals to dash any hopes of a return for the Super Eagles.



In order to get the desired big win, Ghana will need a serial killer who will make the most out of the chances that will be created in the match.



The technical team of the Black Stars named four strikers in their squad to play Ghana but Jordan Ayew and Afena-Gyan are believed to be the frontrunners.



Jordan Ayew



The Black Stars' first-choice forward is having a challenging campaign in the English Premier League. A goal in 27 matches in all competition sums up how tough the season has been for the 30-year-old.

For the Black Stars, it has been 11 months, 27 days since he last scored for the Black Stars.



However, he has a total of 18 goals in 73 appearances for Ghana.



Felix Afena-Gyan



The AS Roma teenager will be making his first international bow if he gets some minutes under his belt in the game.



Felix, 18, is currently the second-youngest scorer in the Italian Serie A this season. He announced his presence with a brace against Genoa in November.

Since then, he has played in 11 matches without scoring. He has started only four of those games.



Among the two, who do you think should start?



