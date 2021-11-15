Jordan Ayew was my man-of-the-match against South Africa - Dede Ayew

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew

• Andre Ayew hails Jordan Ayew for 'unbelievable' performance against South Africa

• Ghana qualifies for the playoff round with victory over South Africa



• Black Stars beat South Africa 1-0 in Cape Coast



Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew believes his brother, Jordans Ayew, had an incredible outing against South Africa on Sunday.



Dede scored the only goal that guaranteed Ghana's place in the playoff round at the expense of South Africa.



Jordan, on the other hand, was slammed for squandering an open goal in the game that the Black Stars won 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the big miss, the Crystal Palace forward put a dedicated performance that his senior bother described as 'unbelievable'.



"Jordan was unbelievable in the game," he said.



He added that his brother was his best player on the pitch.



"Am I the only one who saw him be Man of the Match? If we had two Jordans on the pitch, things would have been different,"



Ghana is in the playoffs and will be paired alongside the other 9 qualified countries in the final qualifying round.