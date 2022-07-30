0
Jordan Mintah reacts after scoring against Kedah  

Jordan Mintah Jordan Mintah in a celebratory mood after scoring

Ghanaian forward Jordan Mintah has reacted to breaking his goal drought for Kuala Lumpur City against Kedah.

The 26-year-old scored in the 2-1 win against Kedah in the Malaysian top-flight league on Wednesday.

Mintah scored in the 56th and 72nd minute respectively as he bagged his first and second goals after matchday three.

Speaking after the game, Mintah admitted that the first few days with his new club was not easy as he joined them towards the tail end of the second transfer window.

“I joined them a bit late so I did not have much time to train, get to know the players and so on. But game by game, things got better and in my fourth game, I finally hit the back of the net ... not once but twice!” he exclaimed.

“I have to thank the coaches and teammates who kept motivating me. Now that I have found my goalscoring touch, I hope to put the club in a better position by scoring more.”

Mintah has made three appearances and scored two goals in the ongoing campaign.

 

 

