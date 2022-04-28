Jordan Mintah wins Malaysian Premier League goal king award

Jordan Mintah

Ghanaian striker Jordan Mintah ended the season in the Malaysian Premier League with the goal king gong for the 2021/2022 season.

He was recently presented with his goal king gong as he helped his side Terengganu II clinch the title.



Mintah ended the season with 16 goals in just 15 matches which earned him the goal king in the Asian country.

After picking the award the Ghanaian goal poacher expressed his appreciation to his teammates at his Asian club, staff and the fans.



“Winning this award with my teammates and stuff's, thanks to my lovely fans for always supporting me throughout the year, my love will always be with you guys#terengganuFans❤