Jordan, Partey, Amartey feature in FIFA's promo for 2022 World Cup

Jordan, Partey, Amartey feature in FIFA's World Cup promo

Ghana eliminate Nigeria from FIFA World Cup playoffs

Thomas Partey scores to send Ghana to the World Cup



Ghana paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in World Cup Group H



Black Stars will be making a fourth appearance at the world's biggest football tournament in Qatar in November 2022.



As part of the tournament promotions, FIFA released a motion graphic with key players of every qualified country featured.



For Ghana, Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew were featured on the poster.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to start on Monday, November 21, to Sunday, December 18, 2022.



Ghana is drawn in Group H for the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament, eliminating West African rivals Nigeria in the playoffs.



The first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.



Nigeria, who needed a win, went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.

The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime, but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.



Ghana then secured the qualification, joining Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon as the five countries that will represent Africa at the tournament.



Check out the poster below



