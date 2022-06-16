0
Menu
Sports

Jordan, Partey, Amartey feature in FIFA's promo for 2022 World Cup

Jordan Ayew, Daniel Amartey, Thomas Partey 456789.png Jordan, Partey, Amartey feature in FIFA's World Cup promo

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana eliminate Nigeria from FIFA World Cup playoffs

Thomas Partey scores to send Ghana to the World Cup

Ghana paired with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Black Stars will be making a fourth appearance at the world's biggest football tournament in Qatar in November 2022.

As part of the tournament promotions, FIFA released a motion graphic with key players of every qualified country featured.

For Ghana, Arsenal star Thomas Partey, Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew were featured on the poster.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to start on Monday, November 21, to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Ghana is drawn in Group H for the World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.

The Black Stars rode on the away goal rule to secure a ticket to the tournament, eliminating West African rivals Nigeria in the playoffs.

The first leg of the tie ended scoreless at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, meaning Ghana needed a win or scoring draw in Abuja to qualify.

Nigeria, who needed a win, went down first in the second leg after Francis Uzohu failed to deal with Thomas Partey's powerful shot in 10 minutes.

The Super Eagles reacted from the penalty spot to draw level before halftime, but they could not go for the kill in the second half as the game ended 1-1.

Ghana then secured the qualification, joining Tunisia, Morocco, Senegal, and Cameroon as the five countries that will represent Africa at the tournament.

Check out the poster below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP sends message to Akufo-Addo gov’t
Adwoa Safo's son graduates from a US school
Nana Agradaa shows a video of Joyce Blessing drunk
Asogli State Council declares Adom-Otchere an enemy o-Addo gov’t
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Related Articles: