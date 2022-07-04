Jordi Osei Tutu on target for Bochum in 3-1 win against Bocholt

Jordi Osei Tutu assists in VFL Bochum win

Bochum new signing, Jordi Osei Tutu scored and registered an assist for Bochum in their 3-1 defeat against FC Bocholt.

The two teams engaged in a pre-season friendly as part of preparations ahead of the season.



Osei Tutu completed his move to Bochum last week from Arsenal, after signing a three-year deal.



The 23-year-old has been involved in the preseason with the German Bundesliga side and showed the fans what to expect ahead of the season.



Bochum coach Thomas Reis was full of praises for the wing-back after his impressive performance in the game.



"If he's really fit, he's a huge weapon for us," Thomas Reis is certain. "But of course you can also see that he lacks a bit of rhythm."

Bochum play Fortuna Sittard on Wednesday in their next pre-season game.



