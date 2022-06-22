0
Menu
Sports

Jordi Osei-Tutu on the verge of leaving Arsenal permanently

Osei Tutu Jordi In Action For Arsenal U18 Jordi Osei-Tutu

Wed, 22 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian defender, Jordi Osei-Tutu is on the verge of leaving Arsenal for good and joining German club Bochum.

The 23-year-old has been at Arsenal since 2017 but has yet to play for the first team.

He has spent time on loan with several clubs, including Nottingham Forest at the start of last season. He has, however, been unable to establish himself while away from North London.

Osei-Tutu is expected to sign a contract with Bochum until 2025. During the 2019/20 season, the full-back was on loan with the German club.

It turned out to be Osei-Tutu's most successful spell to date. In Germany's second division, the youngster made 21 league appearances. And he ended up being quite useful going forward, scoring five times.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Osei-Tutu's career takes off after his move. Unfortunately, injury has hampered his development in his early years as a first-team player.

He is, however, returning to familiar surroundings. Current Bochum head coach Thomas Reis described Osei-Tutu as a "great" young man with a lot of talent during his loan spell.

Reis is still in charge. And Bochum are now a top-flight club. It's no surprise that Osei-Tutu wants to return to Germany.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Speaker roars, MPs bash Akufo-Addo’s ministers over absenteeism
Related Articles: