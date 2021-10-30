Jordi Osei-Tutu to make injury return in December

Jordi Osei-Tutu

Ghanaian defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is now expected to return from injury in mid-December for Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The right-back, 23, has spent much of his loan spell away from Arsenal on the sidelines thus far.



He arrived at Nottingham in the summer on a season-long loan deal and quickly won over the fans. However, a hamstring injury in late August against Blackburn Rovers has kept him out ever since.



Nottingham had hoped to have him back in September, but his return continues to delay, with the latest reports claiming that he would be fully fit in December.

Osei-Tutu had secured the right-back spot with his strong performances before the setback. When he returns, he would have to convince Steve Cooper, as the manager, Chris Hughton, who brought him to the club has been sacked.



The English-born remains is a long term target of the Ghana Football Association.