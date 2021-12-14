Jose Mourinho declines to comment on Afena-Gyan's red card

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho

AS Roma coach Jose Mourinho declined the temptation to speak on the circumstances that resulted in Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan getting a red card against Spezia on Monday, December 14, 2021.



The Ghanaian striker was sent off within twenty minutes with yellow cards in the 70th and 90th minutes against Spezia.



Jose Mourinho in reaction to the booking, refused to comment on whether it was a good call by the referee.



"I prefer not to speak about the referee. In my opinion he did okay. I did not see either of the two incidents that led him to book Felix and I would rather not say anything," Roma manager Mourinho said after the game.

Jose Mourinho indicated his uneasiness with AS Roma’s disciplinary record in the ongoing season.



Mourinho observed that AS Roma players have been receiving a lot of cards lately and that does not bode well for the club.



"But, that being said, we seem to continue to have this incredible record of picking up yellow cards. Even the yellow cards before, to Vina and Kumbulla ... it's too much.



"We are a bit of a naive team, we are certainly not aggressive, and yet we still have this tally of yellow cards."



Afena-Gyan is having a breakthrough season with Roma after netting a couple of goals for the Italian giants.



The 18-year-old recently got a gift from Mourinho after he netted a brace against Genoa.