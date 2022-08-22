2
Jose Mourinho defends Afena-Gyan after media blame Ghanaian for Wijnaldum's long-term injury

Felix Afena Gyan 0987656789098 AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho and Felix Afena-Gyan

Mon, 22 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AS Roma head coach, Jose Mourinho has denied that Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan is to blame for Georgino Wijnaldum's long-term injury sustained in training.

Wijnadulm, who joined the club on loan two weeks ago, fractured his tibia during training and could be out for a long time.

Several news outlets reported that the injury sustained by the Netherlands international was a result of Afena-Gyan's tackle.

In an Instagram post, Jose slammed the report and called the reporters "scum" for blaming the incident on a "top kid Felix."

"Sometimes football can be shit. In only 2 weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities ❤️ (his football qualities we already knew). Sadly, In a very unfortunate accident, he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time. But it’s not just football to be shit sometimes, people can also be… Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix could be responsible for what happened are real scum. Let’s all be together tonight: we play for @officialasroma, for gwijnaldum and for @ohenegyanfelix9."

The extent of Wijnaldum's injury is currently unknown, as the club stated that "the player will undergo further assessments in the coming days."

Below is Jose Mourinho's post

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jose Mourinho (@josemourinho)



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
