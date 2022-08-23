0
Jose Mourinho defends Felix Afena-Gyan over claims of injuring Wijnaldum

AHYUU Jose Mourinho with Felix Afena-Gyan

Tue, 23 Aug 2022

AS Roma boss Jose Mourinho has defended Ghanaian forward Felix Afena-Gyan after reportedly injuring teammates Gini Wijnaldum's injury.

Earlier reports in Italy suggested that the teen sensation is responsible for the Dutchman's latest injury setback.

However, Mourinho has referred to the reports as scum and does not believe fans of the club have turned their back at the 19-year-old for such malicious rumuors.

"Sometimes football can be shit. In only 2 weeks, Gini became one of us because of his human qualities ( his football qualities we already knew). Sadly, in a very unfortunate accident, he had a bad injury that will keep him away from playing for a long time”

“But it's not just football to be shit sometimes, people can also be... Those who initiated the rumours that a top kid like Felix Afena Gyan could responsible for what happened are real scum. Let's all be together tonight: we play for AS Roma, for Wijnaldum and for Felix Afena Gyan."

Felix Afena-Gyan and his AS Roma teammates will welcome Cremonense at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday night.

Source: footballghana.com
