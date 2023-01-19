0
Menu
Sports

Jose Mourinho is my second father - Afena-Gyan

Afena Mourinho 1 Felix Afena-Gyan and Jose Mourinho

Thu, 19 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has described Jose Mourinho as his second coach.

Afena-Gyan who joined Cremonese this season got his career breakthrough under the Portuguese coach who handed him his senior debut in the Italian Serie A.

The Ghanaian player who has struggled for game time since joining Cremonese scored to qualify his team for the next round of the Italian Super Coppa.

Afena-Gyan who would reunite with his former side AS Roma in their next match in the tournament is already looking forward to meeting the man he describes as his second father.

“I happy to be able to face Roma and Mourinho,” Felix told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “And I’m very happy to see him again.”

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me the way I am today,” he added.

Afena-Gyan enjoyed a good spell at AS Roma where he won the Europa Conference League title with the club.

JNA

Jose Mourinho is my second father – Afena-Gyan

Former AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has described Jose Mourinho as his second father.

Afena-Gyan who joined Cremonese this season got his career breakthrough under the Portuguese coach who handed him his senior debut in the Italian Serie A with AS Roma.

The Black Stars player who has struggled for game time since joining Cremonese was on target to help his team qualify for the next round of the Italian Super Coppa.

Afena-Gyan would reunite with Mourinho in the next round of the Coppa Italia and is already looking forward to meeting the man he describes as his second father.

“I am happy to be able to face Roma and Mourinho,” Felix told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “And I’m very happy to see him again.

“Mourinho is my second father. He made me the way I am today,” he added.

Afena-Gyan enjoyed a good spell at AS Roma where he won the Europa Conference League title.

JNA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Reverend Kusi Boateng’s spiritual son to sue Okudzeto Ablakwa, other
Couple suspects foul play in alleged missing of twin
Randy Abbey mounts spirited defence of Alpha Hour pastor
'Fake doctor’ who accused some officers of planting ‘wee’ in his car arrested
Adjaye's firm sued for 'unfair' dismissal of UK-based Ghanaian worker
Pastor jailed 519 years for defrauding over 100 people
Heward-Mills details how Sir Adjaye landed National Cathedral job
Anti-Islam comment: Sylvester Tetteh defends Ayeh-Paye
Joe Ghartey wished the best of luck in NPP presidential primaries
Mahama’s presidential prophecy was spiritually hijacked – Nigel Gaisie