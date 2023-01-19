Jose Mourinho is my second father – Afena-Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan and Jose Mourinho

Former AS Roma forward, Felix Afena-Gyan has described Jose Mourinho as his second father.



Afena-Gyan who joined Cremonese this season got his career breakthrough under the Portuguese coach who handed him his senior debut in the Italian Serie A with AS Roma.



The Black Stars player who has struggled for game time since joining Cremonese was on target to help his team qualify for the next round of the Italian Super Coppa.



Afena-Gyan would reunite with Mourinho in the next round of the Coppa Italia and is already looking forward to meeting the man he describes as his second father.

“I am happy to be able to face Roma and Mourinho,” Felix told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “And I’m very happy to see him again.



“Mourinho is my second father. He made me the way I am today,” he added.



Afena-Gyan enjoyed a good spell at AS Roma where he won the Europa Conference League title.



