Jose Mourinho raves about Felix Afena-Gyan’s debut game for AS Roma

AS Roma gaffer Jose Mourinho has indicated his delight with the debut performance of Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan in the win against Cagliari on Wednesday.
Afena-Gyan has established himself in the Giallorossi’s second team this term.
The highly-rated teenager was handed his bow in the Italian top-flight on Wednesday — coming on for Matias Vina in the 57th minute when Roma were down by 1-0 at the Sardegna Arena.
Afena-Gyan gave a superb account of himself as goals from Roger Ibanez and Lorenzo Pellegrini saw Roma clinch a 2-1 victory.
Mourinho was clearly elated with the display of the Ghanaian wiz-kid while heaping plaudits on the team.
