Joseph Ablorh makes Guinea National Championship team of the season

Joseph Ablorh with his plaque for making it into the team

Ghanaian defender Joseph Ablorh has been named in team of the season of the Guinea National Championship 2020/2021.

The youngster had an instrumental campaign in the Guinean top-flight playing for giants Hafia FC.



Ablorh was a pillar in defence for Hafia as they finished 5th place with 42 points from 26 matches with Horoya AC being crowned champions.



The 22-year-old central defender received a certificate in honour of his exploits this season during an award ceremony on 30 June 2021.

Ablorh has been playing for Hafia in the Guinean league for the past three seasons and has attracted interest from Horoya amongst other clubs.



Below is the Best XI of the 2020/2021 Guinea National Championship: