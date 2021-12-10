Joseph Agbeko eyes 3rd world title against Paul Butler

Joseph King King Agbeko

Agbeko replaces Casimero for world title fight

Paul Butler pulls out of Agbeko fight for June 25



Agbeko makes weight for Saturday’s fight



Ghana’s bantamweight boxer, Joseph 'King King' Agbeko could become a three-time world champion if he wins his WBO Bantamweight world title fight against Paul Butler on Saturday, December 11, 2021 in Dubai.



Paul Butler was billed to fight Philippine boxer, John Riel Casimero but a late injury means Casimero had to be substituted for Agbeko.



Agbeko will be in action at the Cola-Cola Arena in Dubai for the WBO Bantamweight world title fight against the British boxer on Saturday.

At the weigh-in on Thursday December 9, Agbeko weighed 117.8 lbs (53.40 kg) to make up for the WBO Bantamweight World Championship bout.



Agbeko was billed to fight Paul Butler on June 25, 2021, but Butler later had to pull out due to injury.



Agbeko who has continuously desired a 3rd world title wants to retire from the sport on a high note.



Since 2015, the 44-year-old Ghanaian boxer has not lost a fight with a record of 43 fights, 38 wins, with 28 by way of knockouts and 5 defeats.