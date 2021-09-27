Joseph Agbeko hopeful of final world title fight

Former International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko

Former International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Joseph Agbeko has said that he will continue to push for another opportunity at a world title bout before hanging his gloves.

The two-time world champion told Graphic Sports in an interview that there he is not going to give up until he gets another crack at a world title.



The 44-year-old said that he continues training to keep himself in shape with the hope that an opportunity will avail itself for him to fight again.



“I think I still have something in me to give to boxing so I will continue pushing for my final opportunity at the world stage before considering retirement,” he noted.



Agbeko further criticized the IBF for not granting him more fighting opportunities when he was at the peak of his prowess.

Agbeko suggested that the IBF deliberately starved him of fights despite ranking in the top three of his weight class then.



“It is a sad situation because I was rated number one by the WBO for a very long time but they refused to give me the chance to fight for the world title. I even wrote letters to the WBO for them to let me fight for a title eliminator but all to no avail.



“I sometimes ask myself why they keep treating African boxers this way because we have contributed a lot to the growth of the sport globally,” Agbeko bemoaned.



Between 2007 and 2011, Agbeko won the world bantamweight title twice.