Joseph Aidoo adjudged Man of the Match as Celta Vigo draw against Getafe

Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo was named Man of the Match after scoring for Celta Vigo in their 1-1 draw against Getafe in the Spanish La Liga on Monday.

The 27-year-old put up an impressive display as he salvaged a point for his side at the Estadio de Balaídos.



Aidoo started in the heart of defense of the Sky Blue outfit when the team hosted the matchday 11 opponent of the Spanish top-flight league.



In the final minutes of the first half, Getafe took the lead through Enes Unal and held on to lead at the break.



While the visiting team would play well and defend very well in the second half, the team fell late in the second half.

It was all thanks to Black Stars defender Joseph Aidoo who powered home a thumping header to restore parity for Celta Vigo.



His crucial goal meant that at full-time Celta Vigo grabbed a crucial point to stay high above the relegation zone of the standings of the Spanish La Liga.



