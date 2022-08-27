0
Joseph Aidoo excels as Celta Vigo pip Girona in La Liga

Joseph Aidoo.jpeg Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo

Sat, 27 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars defender, Joseph Aidoo had a perfect night after producing a solid display as Celta Vigo defeated Girona in La Liga on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The Ghana defender lasted the entire duration and had a 100% rating in tackles, aerial duels, and ground duels.

Teammate and Spain striker Iago Aspas netted the only goal in the second half as the Celestial Blues returned to winning ways.

Joseph Aidoo has played all three games this season, with Celta Vigo winning two and losing one, which was against La Liga and European champions, Real Madrid.

His outstanding displays for Celta Vigo earned him a contract extension early this year, where he signed a deal that will keep him at the club till 2026.

