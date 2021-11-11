Joseph Aidoo roasted after his big mistake causes Black Stars draw with Ethiopia

Some Ghanaians on social media have expressed their disappointment in defender Joseph Aidoo after his blunder caused the Black Stars to draw 1-1 with Ethiopia.

The Black Stars were leading by 1-0 after Andre Ayew scored the opener through a brilliant free-kick.



Ghana went into the halftime break leading the game but later lost control of the midfield in the second half as the hosts looked more purposeful in search of a goal.



A sloppy defending from Joseph Aidoo caused the Black Stars big time after he was robbed off the ball by Ethiopia’s Getaneh Kebede who scored the equalizer.



Coach Milovan Rajevac threw all his arsenal upfront but the Black Stars failed to score.



After the match some Ghanaians took to social media to express their frustrations about the game.

According to many the partnership between Daniel Amartey and Joseph Aidoo was not the best.



Read some of the tweets from Ghanaians below





Joseph Aidoo is such a useless defender. I can't forget his back passes in the other game and then he is given a starting berth when Ganiyu will be more disciplined. Then again , the entire team when to sleep