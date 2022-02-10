Joseph Aidoo says he is going to fight hard for Celta Vigo

Joseph Aidoo

Defender Joseph Aidoo after extending his contract with Celta de Vigo until June 2026 stated that he is ready to do more for the La Liga club.

Aidoo, who joined the Celtics from Genk in 2019, has become an important part of Eduardo Coudet's system, spearheading the Celtic defense with his muscle and tenacity.



The club has recognized this 26-year-old player's development with a contract extension that Aidoo believes is beneficial to him and his family.

"I'm very happy, very happy. It's good for me, for my family, for the club and for my future," confessed Joseph Aidoo in an interview with the club's media. The center-back assured that his objective is " to fight for this club with afouteza,"



This season Joseph Aidoo has managed to establish himself as a starter after two seasons of ups and downs in which individual errors weighed down his performance.