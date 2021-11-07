Joseph Aidoo stars as Celta Vigo rally to hold Barcelona in six-goal thriller

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo featured as Celta Vigo came from behind to draw 3-3 with Barcelona at Balaidos in the Spanish LaLiga on Saturday afternoon.

Barcelona wasted a three-goal advantage to be held 3-3 by Celta Vigo under interim manager Sergi Barjuan.



The Blaugrana were comfortable going into half-time with goals from Ansu Fati, Sergio Busquets, and Memphis Depay.



But Celta Vigo made a spirited comeback to thwart the visitors with a brace from Iago Aspas and Nolito's strike midway through the half.



Aidoo - who warmed the bench in the Sky Blue lads' goalless draw at Rayo Vallecano last week - was drafted into the starting line-up by coach Eduardo Coudet for the stern encounter.

The Ghana international and his team could not do much to contain the incessant attack of the visitors but hugely improved in the second half time to the delight of their vociferous fans at Balaidos.



The 26-year-old has been called up for the Black Stars' upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa next week.



He is expected to join his Ghana teammates in the coming days ahead of the preparation for the two crucial matches.



Aidoo has clocked seven appearances for Celta Vigo in the ongoing campaign.