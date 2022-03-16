1
Joseph Aidoo wins another Player of the Month award at Celta Vigo

Ghana defender, Joseph Aidoo

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has bagged another Player of the Month award at Spanish top-flight club Celta Vigo.

Aidoo was named Player of the Month for February, his second accolade of the season, having received the same price for the month of January.

The central defender was shockingly snubbed as he was not included in the Black Stars squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year but that decision hasn’t affected him in any way as he demonstrates high-level displays for Celta Vigo.

In January when he received the first award, Aidoo promised to continue working hard. He honoured his promise and it’s only right that he has been rewarded again.

The club described his performances in February as extraordinary. He was a rock at the back in the matches against Rayo Vallecano, Cádiz, Levante and Atlético de Madrid, as Celta conceded just three goals.

Aidoo acknowledged the club’s sponsor Estrella Galicia and fans for the award. According to the former Inter Allies player, the award is important to him because it rewards his “constancy and gives me strength”.

He recognized that it is very special that the fans have chosen him as the best player of the month: “he is great, I love him”.

Being one of the main men for the Sky Blue, Aidoo has barely missed games, making 22 league appearances.

Aidoo is hoping to return to the Black Stars for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.

